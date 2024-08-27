Power won the latest IndyCar race at Portland International Circuit, dominating the 110-lap race to beat Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou by nearly 10 seconds.

Team Penske has had a steady line-up since Scott McLaughlin joined the team in 2021 full-time and it should stay the way for the foreseeable future.

Power signed a “multi-year” contract in 2023 that will take him through to at least 2025 by which point Power will be 44.

If one thing is true in the IndyCar Series, it's that age is only a number — and as long as Power is winning, he'll keep racing.

“I want to continue,” said Power after his Portland win.

“I'm not retiring. I'm not. I'm just simply not retiring.”

Power distanced himself from talks that Malukas could eventually take the #12 seat.

When Malukas joins AJ Foyt Racing in 2025, he'll have technical ties to Team Penske.

That relationship has benefitted Santino Ferrucci, who took pole position at Portland.

“Yeah, I know people probably like to spread that around, rumours or whatever, in the hope that they can take my seat,” said Power of the Malukas gossip.

“I'm staying here for a while. I'll get better every year, man. I get better every year. I feel like that.”

Power moved up to fourth on the all-time winner's list this year.

Portland marked his 44th win in the IndyCar Series, putting him only behind AJ Foyt (67), Scott Dixon (58), and Mario Andretti (52), but ahead of Michael Andretti (42).

IndyCar continues on September 1-2 with a double-header at the Milwaukee Mile.