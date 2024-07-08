A year on from a terrifying rollover at Mid-Ohio, Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud says he is still struggling with the “new normal” of not competing at an elite level.

The Frenchman has been sidelined since the crash in July that left him with concussion-like symptoms.

Conor Daly, Tom Blomqvist, and Linus Lundqvist stood in for Pagenaud in his absence midway through 2023 before Felix Rosenqvist took the reins of the No.60 full-time in 2024.

Whether Pagenaud ever returns to IndyCar, let alone any racing, remains unclear.

Despite some mid-season driver changes, his former IndyCar team Meyer Shank Racing appears to have moved on and cemented its line-up in Rosenqvist and David Malukas.

In a post across his social media channels on the eve of the latest IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio, Pagenaud said he has struggled to come to terms with the reality of his predicament.

“Mid Ohio, now exactly a year ago, was a life changing event for me,” he wrote.

“Although at times I struggle with what has happened, I am also so grateful to be here and be improving every day.

“Brain injuries are not fully understood and through this journey I have learnt a lot about myself as an athlete, as a father and as a person.”

Pagenaud's situation isn't new to IndyCar. A crash in the penultimate round of the 2013 season abruptly ended four-time series winner Dario Franchitti's career.

A collision with Takuma Sato sent his car airborne into a catch fence, visciously whipping his car around.

Franchitti suffered a concussion and two spinal fractures as a result and on the advice of doctors retires from racing due to paraylsis and brain damage risks if he crashed again.

Pagenaud said he is still rehabilitating after his incident.

“As I continue my rehab one of my biggest challenges has been to accept my new normal and not being able to be at my highest level,” he continued.

“I am a fighter and I will continue to push myself to be where I want to be. Thank you everyone for your continued support.”

The IndyCar Series continues with a double-header on July 14-15 (AEST) at Iowa Speedway.