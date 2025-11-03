Kyle Larson is the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series champion after a night at Phoenix Raceway that seemed impossible at more than one point.

He wasn’t sure he even had a shot at the finish, and the sequence of events that delivered him the title was as chaotic as it was dramatic.

Larson didn’t feel confident on the final restart. He expected to start up front and line up alongside Ryan Blaney. When several drivers stayed out, he knew it could change everything.

“I was like, Oh, no, this is not good,” he said.

He found himself behind Alex Bowman, focused on getting clean air and hoping Denny Hamlin wouldn’t get a strong run.

When Larson did find that opportunity, he pushed hard through turns one and two and suddenly realized, for a moment, that a victory was within reach.

“Yeah, for a bit I thought I was going to win,” Larson said. “They were going kind of crazy on the radio… I felt like that was going to be my best opportunity to find clean air, maintain momentum.”

Even as he chased the race win, he knew the bigger picture was what mattered.

“We did what we had to do to win the championship. Just insane. Insane circumstances to get us to this point.”

The final stage hadn’t started well. Larson’s car wasn’t where he wanted it to be, and after a pit issue, he was back in 18th.

A right-front tire issue cost him a lap, and it felt like the championship was slipping away. Then the caution came.

Larson took advantage of a wave-around and later made a critical call with his crew to take right-side tires, a move that ultimately kept him in contention.

“Yeah, the grip much better than I thought it was going to be on those right sides. Was able to maintain in fifth. We’re back in it here,” he said.

Larson acknowledged the emotional weight of the night, including the heartbreak for Denny Hamlin.

“It does feel a little awkward because he has put so much time and energy, has been so close to winning so many championships. Sure, he’s a competitor, but he is a friend. I was going to be happy for him to win. That’s kind of what I was thinking about,” Larson said. “It’s such a weird feeling. When you don’t win the race, you don’t lead a lap, you win the championship, you steal it from a guy who has tried for so long and had it in his fingertips, it’s a really weird feeling.”

For Larson, the championship was also a family moment. He celebrated with his kids, Audrey and Owen, taking them on the Victory Lane lap and sharing the experience in a way that left an impression for years to come.

“Audrey, it’s been a while since I’ve won, and I’ll never forget the first thing she said to me. She was like, Dad, you finally won again,” he said.

Looking back, Larson called the night “unreal,” reflecting on the teamwork that made it possible. Cliff Daniels, Larson’s crew chief, played a pivotal role in strategy and execution, and Larson was quick to credit him.

“Just proud of Cliff and the work that he puts in obviously on the race cars and all that. But the work that he puts in on the team, the leadership, himself personally, is just amazing. I think he is the reason why we are champions again,” Larson said.

The second championship adds another chapter to Larson’s legacy, but he isn’t dwelling on it. He is focused on winning more races, and letting the legacy take care of itself.

“I think each would mean something different. Keep it equally as special,” he said.

As for what this night will mean to him long term, Larson says it will be the memory of an incredible finish, a team overcoming adversity, and the mix of joy and heartbreak that defines the sport.

“Just shock, proud, all of the emotions, and sad also at the same time,” he said. “Just couldn’t wait to celebrate with my team because it was such a team victory, team championship.”

Larson’s journey to the 2025 title was far from easy, far from guaranteed, and far from ordinary. And now that it is over, he can take a breath, look at the chaos that brought him here, and know that he and his team earned every bit of it.