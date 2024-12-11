Doohan performed tyre testing duties for Alpine as the squad’s experienced driver alongside rookie Paul Aron.

The Australian entered the test fresh off the back of his maiden F1 race in Yas Marina last weekend.

He was a late-minute promotion after Alpine elected to part ways with Esteban Ocon following the Qatar Grand Prix a week earlier.

Featured Videos

Having already been scheduled to complete Free Practice 1 in Abu Dhabi, and the post-season test, his role was expanded to include the full race weekend.

That was then backed up with 137 laps around the Yas Marina circuit on Tuesday, during which he sampled Pirelli’s F1 2025 tyres.

“It’s been a very solid day with over 750km recorded in the car,” he said.

“It was a very long but productive day, but good to be in the car again, especially coming in fresh off my first grand prix weekend.

“I’m very pleased with our work, we sampled the 2025 Pirelli tyres with lots of interesting data and feedback to give.

“Huge credit to the mechanics and engineers who did an exceptional job today.

“It’s been a long season for everyone so I’m grateful and thankful for their efforts on this final track day of the season.

“Now I am looking forward to going through the data and taking all these valuable learnings from the past week into next year.”

Doohan’s promotion for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix came as part of a deal struck with Esteban Ocon.

The Frenchman was poised to join Haas for F1 2025 but negotiated an early release such that he could take part in Tuesday’s test with the squad.

The concession he agreed to was sitting out the final race of the season for Alpine, opening the door for Doohan to take his place.

While Doohan was eighth fastest at the end of the post-season test, Ocon was 10th for his new team, with 119 laps to his name.