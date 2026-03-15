From pole position for Race 3, Rice was able to get away to a 2.8s lead in the opening laps.

Race 1 winner Tyler Cheney caught back up to Rice with just two laps remaining, but was forced to settle for second as Rice became the third winner in as many races.

Series rookie Tommy Smith brought the Matt Stone Racing-run car home in the final podium spot.

A tough weekend for Josh Thomas was made harder when contact from Alice Buckley sent the TFH car spinning in the middle of the race.

Buckley was slightly out of position due to a five-place grid penalty earned from contact in Saturday’s Race 2.

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Kiara Zabetakis was handed a yellow card for impeding in qualifying, however an issue forced her out of the race on the opening lap.

Rice held off a mid-race charge from Aussie Racing Cars star Joel Heinrich to take the win in Race 4, sweeping the day and taking his first career round win.

The sole safety car was drawn on Lap 2 when Stephen Wilson ended up in the gravel at Turn 11.

Rice was forced to defend heavily against Heinrich in the laps following the restart.

Heinrich was forced to settle for another second place, having finished runner up in all four starts on debut at Mallala in 2025.

Brock Paine’s fortunes turned after a tough weekend, coming home in fourth position behind Tyler Cheney.

Smith rounded out the top five in the SCT Logistics Camaro.

Buckley charged through the field to finish sixth from 17th on the grid, surviving contact when Robbie Farr suffered a suspension failure in the braking zone at Turn 1.

The TA2 Muscle Car Series returns for a non-championship round combined with the Trans Am Cup at the Bathurst 6 Hour on Easter weekend, April 3-5.