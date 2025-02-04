The 2010 series champion technically announced his impending retirement way back in July last year, letting slip in a TV interview that 2025 would be his last as a full-timer.

Several days later he admitted that going public with that news was an accident and left the door ever so slightly ajar for another full-time deal with Blanchard Racing Team.

Now, on the eve of the 2025 season, Courtney has put his retirement plan beyond doubt.

He took to social media today to announce that he will run a series of meaningful helmet designs from his career to celebrate his “last full-time lap”.

“I’ve decided to bring back some of my favourite and most meaningful helmet designs for my final full-time season,” he wrote.

“It’s an honour to have [ClearRoute], [Shaw and Partners], [Snowy River Carvans], [Boost Mobile], [Southern Cross Truck Rentals], and [EFS Solar] with me for this last full-time lap. Let’s make it one to remember!”

Courtney will continue to be paired with Aaron Love at BRT this season.