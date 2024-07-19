The Blanchard Racing Team driver this week revealed on 9News that he was pursuing a career in real estate.

In the interview, the 2010 champion also said he would “Finish this year and do next year then that'll be it for me full-time” in reference to his Supercars career.

Courtney laughed as he recounted the TV report in which he let his future plans slip.

“That was a bit of a mistake to announce the retirement at that point,” he laughed.

“I was just talking about the real estate thing and somehow I announced my retirement at the same time.”

However, the Ford Mustang driver suggested he would be open to another deal if given the chance with the Blanchard Racing Team.

“Look, if Tim (Blanchard, team boss) wants to give me another deal at the end of this year I'll have to think about it,” said Courtney.

“But as we're going, coming towards the end, I'll be 45 next year, obviously like I said, starting the real estate side of things with McGrath which is fantastic, so starting to plan for the afterlife and I announced it on national TV.

“I could have done something bigger and better and a bit of a farewell tour and all this sort of stuff, but it turns out I accidentally announced my retirement.”

