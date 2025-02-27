PremiAir Racing Supercars star James Golding is the latest big name signing for the Stars of Karting prelude event to the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix and has confirmed to Speedcafe that he will race the entire SP Tools Australian Kart Championship in 2025.

The former AKC Championship round winner in the KZ2 Gearbox category will line up on the grid on the Monday of Grand Prix week (March 10) before embarking on the full Australian title tilt two weekends later at Todd Road’s Port Melbourne facility.

“Motorsport is thriving in Melbourne that week with the Grand Prix and now the Stars of Karting, so why not?” Golding told Speedcafe.

“I’m in town (Melbourne born Golding’s now Gold Coast based) and any laps you can get will keep you sharp for the Supercar – entering the full (Australian Kart) Championship this year with the first round being at Todd Road is a good warmup.

“Last year there were a number of clashes with Supercars and Trans AM, so I couldn’t commit to the AKC, but this year, there are no clashes, so we’ll be doing the full Championship. It’s always good to get laps under your belt.”

Following the first round of the Supercars Championship last weekend in Sydney, Golding currently sits ninth on points heading to the Grand Prix weekend.

As a former Australian Champion and KZ2 round winner, Golding is a massive addition to the full season of the AKC at the SP Tools Championship that will take in Melbourne, Adelaide, Newcastle, Ipswich and Coffs Harbour for the season finale.

The Stars of Karting event is the latest component to Grand Prix week in Melbourne with drivers coming from around Australia and New Zealand to be part of the event.

It will run from 3pm on the Monday into twilight with a short and sharp race schedule for the invitational entries on hand.

A karting event has long been mooted to support the Grand Prix, while celebrity races have taken place under Karting Australia’s arrangement with the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, it is the first time a national level event will take place in sight of the Albert Park venue.

Todd Road has hosted many national titles, the defunct Oceania Championships and saw Oscar Piastri create history as the first time winner in the KA2 category under the SP Tools AKC banner 10 years ago and Jack Doohan stormed to his KA2 Australian Championship at the venue.

A number of F1 and motorsport identities are expected to be on hand at the venue throughout the course of the afternoon.

A further big name nomination is expected soon.