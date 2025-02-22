A number of stars are beginning to signal their intentions for Karting Australia’s invitational event on the Monday (March 10) of Australian Grand Prix week, while the Stars of Karting moniker has been reprised.

Taking place at Todd Road’s Port Melbourne karting facility – which has a long and storied history in karting – with Australia’s Formula 1 duo both tasting high level success there.

Oscar Piastri won the KA2 Junior Final in the first ever event of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship era in 2015, it was also the place where Jack Doohan secured his Australian KA2 Championship in 2016.

The event will mark the competition return of 2019 TaG 125 Australian Champion, Adam Lindstrom – it’s his first major event in a number of years.

Another feature of the event will be the debut at a national level event of the Carlos Sainz-inspired CS55 kart. Arriving in Australia last year, the Italian built chassis will be piloted by Toby Webb in TaG 125.

While the FA (Fernando Alonso) Kart and LN (Lando Norris) Kart have been staples of the sport for a number of years now, the CS55 has yet to be seen at a national event.

Drivers from across the country have accepted the invitation to the Stars of Karting event, with competitors coming from as far afield as North Queensland, Western Australia and Tasmania and every other state.

Kiwi stars, Maxim Kirwan (KA2) and Kianh Burt (TaG 125) will once again make the trip across the ditch.

Speedcafe understands several big names are being enticed to enter and they are anticipated to be named next week.

The classes competing include Cadet 12, KA2 Junior, TaG 125 and KZ2.

Action will begin at 3pm local time with a Sprint and Feature race for each category, which will conclude as the sun sets over the Westgate Bridge.

Karting Australia remained tight lipped on who may be spotted at the Todd Road facility, however a number of special guests are expected across the course of the afternoon as the event is the start of the record breaking Australian Grand Prix week.

It is the first time that Karting Australia has developed the bold event concept ahead of the Grand Prix.