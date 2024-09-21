Jeremy Burgess is the most successful crew chief in MotoGP history and will be the guest of honour at an exclusive boutique fan event on the Friday night of this year’s Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.

The function, which will be hosted by Chad Neylon, will be held just a few kilometres from the famous Phillip Island Circuit and will be limited to just 100 guests.

Tickets are $250, which includes drinks, food and entertainment – tickets can be purchased here.

Burgess won 14 world championships with four different riders and four manufacturers, including five with Australian Superstar, Mick Doohan.

Burgess was a mechanic for Freddie Spencer when he won the 500cc world title in 1985 and then worked with Australian Wayne Gardner when he clinched his world title for Honda in 1987.

He then worked with Doohan on his five world crowns before being convinced to ‘spanner’ for Valentino Rossi – a partnership which resulted, amazingly, in a further seven world titles.

“It is always nice to get together with true fans of the sport and tell some stories and maybe answer any questions they might have,” said Burgess.

“The real passionate fans of the sport have some really cool off-beat questions.

“Some have queries they have been saving up for years and I guess just want an answer from the ‘horse’s mouth’ so to speak.

“Sian has done a nice job of bringing this event together and I am looking forward to chatting with Chad and spending some time with the fans who want to kick off their race weekend with something a little different.”

The informal evening has been created by Upclose Events’ Sian Allison, who is the niece of former Australian motorcycle ace Gregg Hansford and the daughter of former open-wheeler ace Bruce Allison.

Ironically, Burgess, born and raised in South Australia, actually started his own riding career racing against the likes of Hansford and Warren Willing in the early 1970s.

“This is our first event around the Australian MotoGP and the interest has been terrific,” said Sian Allison.

“Jeremy has been wonderfully generous with his time and support for this event which we hope will be the first of many motorsport-orientated events we bring together.

“He really is one of Australia’s greats in this sport and his insights will make this event something rare and special for true fans of motorcycle racing.

“Chad is an expert in his field and has been tremendously enthusiastic about getting some one-on-one time with such a MotoGP legend.”

The Qatar Airways Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix will be held at Phillip Island in Victoria from October 18-20.