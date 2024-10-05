The sixth round of the 2024 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul opened the rejuvenated circuit, formerly known as Wakefield Park, to racing again.

The Queenslander lags behind arch-rival Josh Waters (Ducati) in the Superbike Championship, but has scored a bonus point for his pole and is now in primed to lead from the front in Sunday’s two 20-lap races around a circuit where passing opportunities are at a premium.

Jones will be joined on the front row by Broc Pearson (Ducati) and Cameron Dunker (Yamaha), followed by Waters, Max Stauffer (Yamaha) and Anthony West (Yamaha).

Also at One Raceway on Saturday, Red Bull Ampol Racing driver Broc Feeney cut laps in his 2022 Holden Commodore and current Chevrolet Camaro as well as taking ASBK ambassador Chris Vermeulen for a hot lap.

He was joined by his dad, former Superbike racer Paul, aboard a Kawasaki Z900, the brand synonymous with his racing career in the 80s.

Announce on Saturday that Bryan Staring that 2024 will be his last as a professional motorcycle racer. The West Australian has enjoyed an illustrious career that included being part of a small group of riders who won the Australian Superbike Championship in their rookie season on the back of an Australian Supersport Championship the previous season.

“I love riding and racing motorcycles. I have since I was a kid racing motocross, when I made the switch to road racing and every time, I get on a bike but there comes a time when you need to reassess your situation,” said the 2010 Superbike champion.

“I have an amazing wife and young son, a great job that I enjoy, and have had an amazing career racing motorcycles that has seen me travel the world, line up against some of the best there’s ever been and take some wins along the way, but this will be my last full-time season.”

Other bike categories at the One Raceway round are Michelin Supersport, Race and Road Supersport 300, ShopYamaha R3 Cup and the bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup.

Sunday’s schedule will also include a pit walk, the ASBK Trade Alley, autograph sessions with ASBK ambassadors Garry McCoy, Chris Vermeulen and Steve Martin, and pillion rides for the lucky competition winners.