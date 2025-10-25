Regular co-driver Jamie Day was unable to make the trip to NZ due to a busy schedule to end the year in his role as an AMR Driver Academy member.

Hunt last competed in GT World Challenge Australia at Queensland Raceway in 2023 but has contested rounds of Radical Cup Australia to keep race fit, alongside regular work as a driver coach.

Although a third driver’s championship in a row is off the table for Liam Talbot, he enters the final round targeting a strong finish to the season after scoring the maiden win for Aston Marton alongside Day at Sandown in July.

“It was really great to have Jamie back in the car with us the last couple of rounds,” said Hunt.

“He [Day] has got a massively busy schedule happening at the moment over in Europe, one that has been super successful. He just won the Silver Cup for GT World Challenge Europe, so it is a shame he won’t make it to the last round. We understand that he is busy and we’re just fortunate enough to have had him for the rounds that we did.

“I always keep myself pretty fresh and current because as a coach I think that’s very important to understand what your drivers are going through.

“The last time I was in this car was a test day at Queensland Raceway in June prior to the round, so it has been a little bit of time, but it’s a comfy pair of jeans. Working with Liam has been fun all year so to jump in and finish the year with him is going to be a hoot.”

The final round of GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS will be held at Hampton Downs on October 31-November 2.