Reigning Australian KA3 Champion, Mika LeMasurier will line up at next weekend’s third round of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship in new colours, becoming the latest addition to Tony Kart Australia.

Queenslander LeMasurier had been a stalwart of the BirelART/Patrizicorse stable up until the end of last year when he won his Australian Championship without competing in the first round of the category.

After five months out of the seat, he recently had a successful hitout at Ipswich’s Race of Champions, ending on the podium, however joining the esteemed Tony Kart factory outfit is a new opportunity.

He’ll line up in the hotly contested TaG 125 division and is excited about being in the new colours under the tutelage of Team Principal, Troy Hunt and legendary paddock figure, Tim Craig.

“I am so happy to be back racing with Tony Kart and OTK. This is an amazing opportunity to represent a great brand, with an extraordinary history,” LeMasurier told Speedcafe. “I look forward to racing and working with the team. I have to thank Troy and everyone at OTK for their belief in me. I cannot wait to get started next week.”



Troy Hunt welcomed LeMasurier with some very clear objectives in mind.

“Tony Kart Australia signing Mika has some major goals that we want to achieve,” Hunt told Speedcafe. “Firstly, he brings with him experience from racing with a factory team, racing internationally and being an Australian Champion.

“It will assist us in our pursuit of ensuring Tony Kart is front of mind here in Australia, which has been the mandate from OTK since we started this project.

“On another note, it’s about us working with Mika and assisting in his continued development as a racer and person.”

Italian OTK, the creator of Tony Kart – along with the Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz CS55 chassis’, among others – made the decision late last year to establish a factory outfit in Australia that fell in line with its Asian, American and European operations.

LeMasurier joins fellow Queenslander, Hamish Campbell as the Australian spearheads of the Tony Kart factory team.

The third round of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship will take place at Newcastle over the weekend of June 13-15.

Live and free coverage of Saturday afternoon heats and Sunday’s finals will be aired on 7plus.