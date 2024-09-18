The Tamworth Kart Club has re-affiliated with Karting Australia, leaving just six competition sprint kart clubs under the rebel Karting NSW banner.

After the acrimonious de-affiliation of almost all New South Wales clubs some years ago, many have re-affiliated with the national body over recent times. Tamworth brings the number of clubs under KA jurisdiction to 11.

Considered part of the Northern New South Wales zone, Tamworth coming back to KA leaves just one competition sprint karting (tarmac) club (Manning Valley) under the KNSW banner.

Tamworth’s move, Karting Australia claims, adds broader opportunities for zonal competition through the north of New South Wales. One of those re-joined clubs, Port Macquarie, will host the KANSW New South Wales Titles next weekend.

In addition to its six clubs, KNSW still has four non-competition sprint karting clubs, a club under re-build along with four endurance clubs, two speedway and two retro clubs.

It is unsure whether more will re-join before the end of the year, however Speedcafe understands more clubs are considering moving back under the national umbrella.