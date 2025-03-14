In a further evolution of the long-standing relationship between Karting Australia and the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, the organisations have launched the ‘Team of Tomorrow’ concept that takes in this week’s Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix.

Two karters – Alana Gurney and Sammy van Vuuren – were selected following their performances at the Junior Top Guns event in Victoria at the beginning of the year.

On-track performance wasn’t the only factor that has given the duo the opportunity to see the inner workings of one of the world’s best Formula 1 Grands Prix – they were two of five drivers that went through an extensive process of interviews with independent panels from both Karting Australia and then the Australian Grand Prix Corporation.

They got the opportunity to emulate the superstars of Formula 1 on Grand Prix Thursday, taking in the Melbourne Walk – the pathway the Australian Grand Prix introduced that has become wildly popular with fans as the drivers make their way to the Melbourne paddock.

Alana and Sammy were then able to tour the inner sanctum of Formula 1, accessing the highly exclusive F1 paddock.

The week started for the duo on Monday at the Stars of Karting at Todd Road, where they sported special Team of Tomorrow liveries and met with Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix ambassadors – TAG Heuer-backed F1 Academy debutant, Aiva Anagnostiadis and ART Grand Prix FIA Formula 3 rookie, James Wharton – who will line up for his first car race on home soil this weekend at Albert Park.

The relationship between Karting Australia and the Australian Grand Prix Corporation stretches back many years.

Prior to Liberty taking control of the commercial rights of the sport, Karting Australia license holders were the first ‘Grid Kids’ in the world under that initiative. Former AGPC CEO, Andrew Westacott is an active member of the Karting Australia board.