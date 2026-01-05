Wilson was renowned for his performances on track through the late 70s and into the 80s becoming the only six-time World Champion in karting history.

Wilson beat out legends such as Terry Fullerton, Tom Kristensen, Jorn Haase, and most famously Ayrton Senna during his career.

Once his years as a driver were over Wilson took on a role as a mentor and coach to the next generation of drivers coming through the ranks.

Fernando Alonso, Juan Pablo Montoya, Lance Stroll and many more came through the school of Mike Wilson at some point in their careers.

More recently Alex Powell and Aussie James Wharton have also worked with Wilson.

Wilson will always be remembered for his ability behind the wheel that led to him becoming the most successful kart driver of all time.

Along with his continued work in kart mentoring he will forever he known as a great in the karting world.