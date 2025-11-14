The new single-spec event marks a major shift in global grassroots motorsport, with 108 drivers from 50 countries competing on identical machinery supplied by OTK Group.

Designed to reduce costs and eliminate technical disparities, the concept forms a key pillar of the FIA’s long-term plan to expand talent pathways beyond Europe.

FIA Head of Karting Jacob Nortoft told Speedcafe the World Cup is the first step in a multi-year rollout that will eventually include continental championships across every region.

“The Arrive and Drive model is an attempt to create an alternative system,” he said.

“We are not trying to replace the traditional way of going karting, because it has its merits, both at the grassroot level, but also at the professional level. And we’re not challenging that.

“We can see across all the FIA championships, as well as many of the national championships run by our ASNs that karting is generally in a very healthy space.

“So when we are trying to deploy the Arrive and Drive model, it’s more a matter of creating and extending the market so to speak. To create something that has been missing.”

Costing around €4000 ($7100 AUD) for entry, equipment and running fees, the event is intended to open doors for emerging drivers who previously lacked access to the elite European scene.

“With this model, we believe we have a structure that we are able to scale globally and offer the chance to compete at FIA level in your continent, without having to go to Europe,” Nortoft said, adding that the format provides “a more flexible setup to bring to non-European continents.”

Australia will be represented by four drivers, with national nominations Hamish Campbell (Junior) and Harry Bresnehan (Senior) leading the contingent, while Jack Larsen (Junior) and Jett Kocoski (Senior) secured their entries when additional slots opened.

Karting Australia Chief Operating Officer Lee Hanatschek told Speedcafe the event offers a rare opportunity for Australians to compete on equal terms.

“The FIA Arrive and Drive World Cup is a fantastic opportunity for young Australian drivers to compete in a world-level event on an even playing field with identical karts and engines,” he said.

“Being on identical equipment allows the driver’s talent to shine rather than who may be obtaining the most factory support.”

Campbell arrives as one of Australia’s standout juniors, finishing runner-up in KA2 in the 2025 Australian Kart Championship and adding strong results in Asia.

Bresnehan has also shown rapid progress, coming within a few corners of his maiden AKC round win in Coffs Harbour.

“Both have shown impressive speed and maturity, and we’re confident they’ll represent Australia extremely well on the international stage,” Hanatschek said.

The weekend features qualifying and heats on Saturday before a winner-takes-all final on Sunday afternoon. The top three in each class will progress to the FIA Karting Excellence Centre shootout, with the senior champion earning a scholarship towards Formula 4.

Sixteen girls are also competing, something Nortoft says reflects the inclusiveness of the new structure.

“What we see is this Arrive and Drive model appears to be quite appealing to young girls to come and compete at the highest level,” he said.

The LYL International Circuit — newly homologated earlier this year — is hosting its first global competition as part of a broader push to expand FIA-level karting across the Asia-Pacific region.

Nortoft said interest from outside Europe shows the sport’s growing reach.

“As soon as we manage to offer a more regional based platform, we’ll see that interest spiking even more,” he said.

Australia also has mechanics, coaches and industry personnel assisting in Malaysia, adding to a strong national presence in the paddock.

Hanatschek believes the expanding Arrive and Drive structure could significantly benefit drivers from this part of the world.

“It’s a model that can provide accessibility to regional and world competition — particularly those from regions like Australia who are outside the traditional European motorsport base,” he said.

For the FIA, the weekend is not just about racing but development.

Every competitor has already taken part in workshops covering safety, media, nutrition and anti-doping as part of the governing body’s push to support young drivers on and off the track.

President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said the World Cup represents “the future of motorsport,” adding: “By reducing cost barriers, we are putting driver talent centre stage.”

Competition begins Saturday and will be streamed live and free on the FIA Karting YouTube channel.