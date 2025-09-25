With 256 entrants across 12 classes, the event will feature five Australian Champions competing for the coveted Green Plate in their respective categories, all chasing the State Championship. The senior classes are packed with big names ready to battle it out on the track.

Familiar faces including Max Walton, Harrison Mitchell, Kiahn Burt, Jace Matthews, Jaiden Pope, Lewis Cordato, Toby Spinks, and Tyler Howard will be joined by Harrison Hoey, who will race his new Tony Kart for his own team for the first time.

They’ll face a wave of young talent stepping up from the Junior ranks. While Karting Australia recently banned double entries at Australian Championship events, that restriction doesn’t apply this weekend — allowing many top drivers to take on multiple classes. Notably, 2025 Australian X30 Champion Brodie Whitmore is set to pull off triple duty, racing in X30, Tag125 Light, and KA3 Senior.

The Junior and Cadet categories promise fierce competition as well. Braxton Regan returns to a 33-driver KA3 Junior Light field after his championship-winning season, but he’ll face stiff challenges from previous national and state podium finishers. KA2 will also be hotly contested, with 15 entrants including AKC Round 5 winner Jye Flynn in peak form.

Both Australian Champions in the Cadet ranks will be in action. Cadet 9 standout Milan Sami aims to claim his first ever State Title after making history by sweeping all five rounds of the AKC Championship this year. Cadet 12 features a strong field of 28 drivers, including Brock Nolan, Cooper Clavell, Knox Black, and Australia’s #1 Olly Williamson, all vying for the title.

Fans can follow all the on-track action via SpeedHive live timing throughout the weekend, with free entry for spectators at the Dubbo Kart Club.