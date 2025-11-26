A total of 272 drivers across 12 classes hit the track for the South Australia State Titles, bringing fierce competition and plenty of drama.

Friday was reserved for practice, with all eyes on Saturday for Qualifying and the start of the heat races. And once racing got underway, so did the rain — producing some surprising results throughout the day.

Will Thompson recovered from 10th on the grid to win heat one of Tag Light. Zach Findlay and Zac Heard also took heat victories in KA3 Senior Light from outside the top 10. Oliver Williamson impressed on debut in Juniors, claiming both Saturday races as well as Pole Position.

But all the glory was saved for Blue Plate day on Sunday. Knox Black took out his first State Championship in Cadet 12, driving his BirelART kart from third on the grid to a narrow victory by just over a second.

Another highlight of the day was the return of Australian Karting legend Matt Wall, who claimed victory in Tag 125 Masters. Wall, a multiple national and state champion throughout the 2000s, was a leading driver for the iconic Arrow Factory team that dominated Australian Karting in that era. Fans were thrilled to see him back on top of the podium.

The full list of Blue Plate winners: