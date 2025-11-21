For Williamson, the result marks his first SuperNats podium and adds to an already impressive Cadet resume, which includes back-to-back Australian titles. For Foster, the third-place finish represents his 10th career SuperNats podium — a tally that includes four victories — firmly cementing his place among the event’s greats.

Several other Australians also delivered strong performances. Mika Lemasurier was arguably the standout of the group in Pro X30, qualifying fourth and recording multiple top-five heat results.

A mechanical failure forced him to start the final from 23rd, but an outstanding charge through the field saw the young Queenslander briefly take the lead with just three laps remaining. A chaotic finish ultimately dropped him to sixth, but it remained a highly impressive drive.

Jackson Souslin-Harlow finished 28th, while Jaiden Pope and Brodie Whitmore recorded DNFs. Lachlan Cini fell just short of making the final. In KA100 Senior, Keegan Fraser finished 20th with Souslin-Harlow in 32nd.

Pro Shifter saw Nick Mitic emerge as Australia’s highest finisher in 23rd. Sam Dicker had shown strong pace throughout the heats, earning eighth on the grid for the final and standing out as the only non-factory driver inside the top 10. Unfortunately, early contact forced the West Australian out of the race.

AKC regular and Kiwi driver Jay Urwin was also eliminated from contention after being pushed into the barrier by 2024 World Champion Giuseppe Palomba while battling for second. Palomba was later disqualified for the incident.

In the Junior categories, Jay Kostecki led the Australian contingent with a strong drive to ninth in the KA100 Junior final. Mason Lucchitti finished 19th, with Riley Harrison 22nd, while Australia #1 Braxton Regan narrowly missed the final.

X30 Junior offered little success for the Aussies, with Regan finishing 36th and Lucchitti missing the final.