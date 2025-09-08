With seven of the eight categories still undecided heading into the weekend, the stage was set for an action-packed finale.

The only title already wrapped up was Cadet 9, where Parolin 6868 Motorsport’s Milan Sami completed a perfect season, becoming the first driver in the championship’s five-round era to win every event.

Olly Williamson in Cadet 12 and his Tom Williamson Motorsport teammate Braxton Regan in KA3 Junior put on clinics in their respective classes, each carrying championship leads into the weekend and wrapping them up in style.

X30 and KA2 produced new winners in Kayden Thompson and Jye Flynn, with the Queensland pair from CXR Racing converting previous podium form into breakthrough victories at Coffs Harbour.

The battles in KZ2 were immense, with Sam Dicker and Troy Loeskow both taking heat race victories, but in the end it was Loeskow’s BirelART Patrizicorse teammate Jay Urwin who triumphed on his return to the championship.

Having spent much of the year racing KZ categories across America and Europe, Urwin arrived as one of the favourites — but few expected him to win by a commanding 4.3 seconds.

In KA3 Senior, Will Thompson claimed his second straight round victory but fell just short of the title. Meanwhile, Jackson Souslin-Harlow secured his third win of the season — and with it, his first Australian crown — by dethroning former Australia No.1 Harrison Hoey in TaG 125..

By the end of the weekend, the 2025 championship roster was complete, with Sami, Williamson, Regan, Estasy, Souslin-Harlow, Thompson, Flynn and Dicker all securing national honours in a season that mixed dominant campaigns with breakthrough triumphs.

It was a fittingly dramatic finale to another unforgettable year of Australian karting.