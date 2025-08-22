Not only will Hoey run the program, he has also secured distribution rights for OTK products across the Sunshine State.

Leading into 2025, OTK made its mark on the Australian karting scene by taking over the importation of its products, with Troy Hunt spearheading a factory-supported Tony Kart program.

The results have been hard to miss. Hamish Campbell has emerged as a serious contender in KA2, Mika Lemasurier has maintained a flawless run of top-five finishes, and the signing of Jaiden Pope has bolstered what many consider to be one of the strongest line-ups in the history of the Australian Kart Championship.

But nothing demonstrates the pull of the famous green karts quite like their newest addition.

In announcing the news, Hoey shared his excitement on social media, writing: “Looking ahead I’m incredibly excited to announce the launch of my own race team, it’s something I’ve dreamed about for a long time. I’m proud to take on this role as the distributor and to build a team that provides driver development programs, full team support, and a professional platform for emerging talent.”

While Hoey will take on the responsibilities of team boss and distributor, he isn’t walking away from the driver’s seat just yet.

He will continue with Parolin/6868 Motorsport for the final round of the Australian Kart Championship in Coffs Harbour and the Rotax Cup in Albury before shifting his full focus to the new venture. Whether he competes nationally in 2025 remains uncertain, but he is expected to contest selected events throughout the year.

The move mirrors that of current rival Jackson Souslin-Harlow, who transitioned from front-line driver to team owner in recent seasons.

If Hoey can apply the same skill and determination that has carried him to multiple national titles, his OTK program looks set to become one of the most formidable new forces in Australian karting.