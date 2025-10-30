In a surprise move that’s sure to shake up the NASCAR world, Kaulig Racing announced this morning it will “pause” its Xfinity Series operations—soon to be known as the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series—for the next “few” years.

The team’s focus will shift entirely to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, where it plans to field five full-time RAM entries beginning next season.

The decision marks a major realignment for one of NASCAR’s most recognizable up-and-coming organizations. Kaulig built its reputation on strong, competitive Xfinity Series runs, with plenty of wins and playoff appearances. Kaulig holds a deep driver roster between Xfinity and Cup, that mixed established names with rising talent.

But as the team’s leadership explained, the next phase of its growth will come from a fresh start in the Truck Series garage.

So far, Butter Bean Queen, Justin Haley, and Daniel Dye are confirmed to drive full-time for Kaulig’s revamped Truck Series effort.

The remaining two seats, along with sponsor and crew details, will likely be announced over the coming months.

For now, the move leaves the team’s former Xfinity drivers, many of whom were expected to contend in 2025, searching for new seats or potentially following Kaulig down to the Truck ranks.

It’s not unusual to see teams retool or reset within the NASCAR ecosystem, but Kaulig’s pivot is significant.

The Xfinity Series has long served as its core identity, the stage where the organization proved it could punch above its weight against powerhouse teams like JR Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing. Now, the team appears to be betting that a broader, more sustainable future lies in trucks.

The choice to go with RAM, a brand not currently represented in the Truck Series, adds an even more intriguing wrinkle.

If the manufacturer partnership comes to fruition, Kaulig’s five-truck fleet could be the pathway for the return of a Mopar presence to NASCAR’s national ranks for the first time in years, potentially sparking renewed manufacturer competition in the series.

For Kaulig Racing’s leadership, this move may represent both a business recalibration and a strategic bet on where the sport is heading.

The Truck Series, with its lower operational costs and strong developmental potential, offers a more flexible platform for experimenting with drivers, technology, and sponsorship activation.

Still, it’s a bittersweet moment for fans who have followed Kaulig’s rise through the Xfinity ranks — a team that started small, earned respect through grit and smart decisions, and grew into a consistent playoff contender.

Now, they’re taking a detour that could either redefine their future or test their staying power in a new arena.

In NASCAR, change often breeds opportunity and Kaulig Racing’s gamble might just be the next big storyline in that ever-evolving narrative.