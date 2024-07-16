The West Aussie capital is set to host a Supercars street race for the first time in 2026 with both the series and the state government working together on the plan.

The intention to bring the street race to life has been made public by both parties, as well as the preferred location for the new circuit – Burswood Park.

However, few details of how the riverside parklands will be transformed into a race track are known at this point.

Work on designing the layout is underway, though, with one key detail becoming clear – that Plan A is for Crown Casino Perth to fall just outside the circuit itself.

The existing roads around the Crown precinct suggest that a circuit running to the south of the venue would require less new construction, however the downside is the logistical challenges of locking the precinct inside the track.

That is because as well as the casino, the precinct is home to two luxury hotels and a number of high-end restaurants.

Speedcafe understands that the preferred design will instead utilise specifically-built roads to run to the immediate north of the casino, leaving the precinct accessible while the circuit is active.

It appears that there will in fact be considerable new road construction to facilitate the track to ensure that Crown and Optus Stadium (located at the north end of the park) feature as circuit-side landmarks without being inside the circuit itself.

There will also be a focus on proximity to the picturesque Swan River and avoiding a residential area located to the east of the parklands.

Not yet confirmed, but widely expected, is that the Perth street race will open the 2026 Supercars season.