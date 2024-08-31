Mercedes has announced 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli will join George Russell at the team next season.

The Italian has long been tipped for the seat currently occupied by Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton.

Part of the Mercedes junior program, Antonelli has been on the fast-track to Formula 1 with a string of junior category titles.

He is this year racing for Prema in Formula 2 where he sits seventh in the standings with two wins to his name.

“It is an amazing feeling to be announced as a Mercedes works driver alongside George for 2025,” Antonelli said.

“Reaching F1 is a dream I've had since I was a small boy; I want to thank the team for the support they've given me in my career so far and the faith they've shown in me.

“I am still learning a lot, but I feel ready for the opportunity. I will be focused on getting better and delivering the best possible results for the team.

Antonelli was in action for Mercedes on Friday in Monza, where he substituted for Russell during opening practice.

In was an inauspicious start as, having gone fastest with his first lap in the session, he then crashed heavily at the Parabolica.

That off failed to sway the esteem in which the teenager is held, with team boss Toto Wolff rationalising it as part of the learning curve Antonelli is on.

“Our 2025 driver line-up combines experience, talent, youth and out-and-out raw speed,” Wolff said of his newest signing.

“We are excited about what George and Kimi bring to the team both as individual drivers, but also as a partnership.

“Our new line-up is perfect to open the next chapter in our story.

“It is also a testament to the strength of our junior programme and our belief in home-grown talent.”

Confirmation of Antonelli at Mercedes leaves just two seats unaccounted for next season; that currently filled by Daniel Ricciardo at RB, and another at Sauber (Audi).