After Pro Buggy crews were topped the first day's two sections, the second belonged to the Extreme 2WDs as they filled the top three places in Round 3 of the BFGoodrich Motorsport Australia Off Road Championship.

Fifth at the midway point, Morgan-Horan-Morgan (Geiser Bros Trophy Truck/Chev) won Section 3 by just over 30s. They were second in the last section by 4.2s which gave him the overall result by 24.87s over Section 4 winners Brett Comiskey and Corey Cooper (TSCO Trophy Truck/Chev).

Beau Robinson and Shane Hutt (Mason Trophy Truck/Chev) were third a further 4:41.52 away and completed the outright podium.

“It was pretty rough out there, I just had to baby the car the last few laps there,” Morgan-Horan said.

“I think it worked in our favour starting in the first Heat, because we started up the front there and got clear air. It was good to follow some cars before the track cut up.

“At the start of the year I didn't think I was going to race again, due to my brother passing away to motorsport – but here I am, and I'm glad I came back with a win.”

Overnight leader Aaron Haby (Element Prodigy/Toyota V6 twin turbo) who led by over 4mins, was sidelined with engine dramas in the day's opening section.

Mel and Liam Brandle (Alumicraft/Nissan) again punched above their weight by bringing their class winning Prolite entry home in fourth outright. They finished ahead of Pro Buggy class winners Roydn Bailey and Dean Ellbourn (Element Prodigy/Toyota V6 twin turbo) who were second after two sections.

The battle for sixth and the Transportable Shade Sheds SXS Motorsport Australia Championship went down to wire with just 3.87s between class winners James and Michael Mogford, and Lachlan Bailey and Nathan Sracek in their Can Ams.

The other classes winners were Michael Shipton/Paul Chorlton (Performance 2WD, Ford Ranger/Chev), Norman Parker/Mark Robinson (Production 4WD, Toyota Landcruiser), Paul Tinga/William Daniel Kelsey (Sportslite, Southern Cross/Honda) and Philip Lovett/Luke Stanley (Extreme 4WD, Lonestar/Rotax turbo).

The Off Road Championship next heads to Charters Towers in Queensland for the Markwell Group Gold City 450 on August 30-September 1.