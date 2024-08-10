The Erebus Motorsport driver flagged the idea at the recent Chew the Phat charity event at Queensland Raceway, where he joined a panel alongside Todd Hazelwood and Broc Feeney.

The trio were asked about improving Supercars as a category, prompting Kostecki to suggest a rookie rule similar to what is used in F1.

“I think it is important to make it easier for young drivers to have a chance of getting into the category,” said Kostecki.

“It has not been easy for me and most other young drivers to break in.

“I think it would be cool to have something like a few compulsory sessions through the year where teams have to give a rookie driver time in the car, like they now do in Formula 1.”

The F1 rules require regular drivers to hand over their cars to a driver who has competed in two or less grands prix for at least one Free Practice 1 session each season.

There is also a rookie test at the end of each season.

Supercars has dabbled with additional driver sessions in the past, the concept mostly aimed at giving enduro drivers miles outside of testing.

Feeney's first Supercars race weekend miles actually came in an additional driver session when he suited up for Kostecki's Erebus team at Winton in 2019.

Erebus does have a history of promoting young drivers, including Kostecki who made his full-time debut with the team in 2021.

With Kostecki expected to depart the team at the end of this season there are rumours that Erebus will look for a new rookie, with the likes of Cooper Murray and Jayden Ojeda in the mix.

The Chew the Phat event was held to raise money for Ronald McDonald House in Brisbane.