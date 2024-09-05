Larson made his Indianapolis 500 debut this year with McLaren where he finished 18th before flying to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600. However, that race was rained out before he could turn a lap.

The racing all-rounder has renewed his interest in another tilt at doing the double-header, which comprises 1100 miles of racing in a day.

“I would love to,” said Larson of a second Indianapolis 500 start.

“We’re still working on it. It’s progressing. So I like that, but obviously things can always change.

“But yeah, I would love to because I didn’t get to do ‘the double’ this year. So that’s really why I wanted to do it.

“I obviously wanted to compete in the Indianapolis 500, but more than anything, I wanted to do ‘the double’ and have a chance at winning one of the two, or both, and I felt like I just didn’t get that opportunity.”

Larson is among the playoff drivers in this year’s NASCAR Cup Series.

The Round of 16 gets underway on Monday (AEST) at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Larson goes into the first round with 35 playoff points to his credit.

The win-and-you’re-in mantra applies to the playoffs too. A win for any playoff contender will advance them to the next round.

After Atlanta comes Watkins Glen and Bristol.

“Yeah, I don’t love seeing Atlanta (Motor Speedway) in the playoffs at all,” said Larson.

“And even Watkins Glen (International) for that matter, just because – yes, I like those tracks, but they’re just sketchy places.

“But if they’re going to be in the playoffs, I would rather them be in the first round than the second or third round.

“I think having the bonus points and playoff points that we’ve earned throughout the regular season is nice. But it still doesn’t guarantee anything.

“You still have to not run into any trouble, especially in back-to-back weeks, and hopefully you can just make it through.”