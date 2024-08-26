A lap in the Porsche Taycan GTS bp pulse Safety Car is just one of many money-can't-buy items that make up one of the greatest fan offerings in world motorsport.

PIRTEK has teamed up again with the sport's biggest stakeholders to create the fourth annual ultimate Repco Bathurst 1000 experience where the winner and their guest will be treated as SUPER VIPs at the ‘Great Race'.

The prize is not being auctioned, but being raffled, giving everyone a chance to be involved and all proceeds will be donated to the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit at St Vincent's Hospital.

Fans can buy their AUD$20 tickets for a chance to win this once in a lifetime experience at www.ultimatemotorsportprize.com.

With up to 440kW of power, the Taycan GTS is capable of speeds up to 250 km/h, and can accelerate from 0-100 in 3.7 seconds, which is within two tenths of a Gen3 Supercar.

Routley says that Porsche Taycan GTS has been a popular addition to the Supercars experience since making its debut at the Thrifty Bathurst 500 in February.

“We have enjoyed having the Ultimate Bathurst Prize Raffle winners go for a lap the last three years and we have the seat warm for October,” said Routley.

“The winners get to do some pretty cool stuff over the four days, but there is nothing really like going for a decent lap around one of the world's greatest race tracks.

“Most people who get in our cars usually have a nervous look on their face, but by the time we get back to pit lane they have a grin from ear to ear.

“We would encourage everyone to buy a ticket in the Ultimate Motorsport Prize Raffle for this alone, let alone all the other cool elements of the prize.”

Supercars CEO Shane Howard says his series' Safety Car will be ready to go when the prize winners arrive at Mt Panorama for their memorable 6.213km lap.

“It has been fantastic to see the Pirtek Ultimate Motorsport Prize Raffle grow over the last three years and everything is pointing towards a record number of tickets being sold this year,” said Howard.

“Supercars is pleased to be one of the major stakeholders in such a unique initiative, especially when all of the funds raised go to an incredibly worthwhile beneficiary like the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit.

“The bp pulse Porsche Taycan GTS is one of the most unique Safety Cars in world motorsport and I am sure the winners will have one hell of an experience as Jason's passenger.”

As well as the Safety Car ride, first prize in the raffle also includes return flights for two from the winner's nearest Australian capital city, four nights' accommodation, three-day corporate pass in the Supercar Paddock Club, meet and greet with the legendary Dick Johnson and tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team pit garage, access to the grid before the start of the race and a chance to meet the winners in Pirtek Victory lane after the race where they will have their photo taken with the victors as a souvenir of the ultimate fan experience.

Additionally the winner and their guest will receive an exclusive VIP ‘after hours' tour of the National Motor Racing Museum, a personal tour of the Supercars TV compound hosted by Neil Crompton, a visit to race control with the Race Director, a photo on the podium with the Peter Brock Trophy and a Pirtek Merchandise pack.

There will also be a personally-escorted spectators' tour taking in McPhillamy Park and Skyline and a birds-eye view from a lap in a helicopter.

On top of all that they will wave the green flag to start the race.

All this will be coordinated by the winner's personal VIP concierge host for the weekend who will make everything as seamless and as enjoyable as possible.

Second prize in the draw will be two corporate Paddock Club tickets, two Course Car rides and two grid walks at any 2025 Supercars event.

Third prize will be two general admission tickets to a 2025 Supercars event of choice.

The prize has been made possible through PIRTEK, Supercars, Shell V-Power Racing Team, National Motor Racing Museum, Motorsport Australia and Speedcafe.com.

The winner will be announced on Monday 16th September 2024 at PIRTEK's Head Office, allowing three weeks for the winners to make their arrangements.

The Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent's Hospital Sydney was established in 2012 and made possible by a donation by Mr Peter Duncan AM Executive Chairman of PIRTEK.

The focus has been turning Neurosciences research into treatments for patients suffering chronic neurological neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer's, MS and Parkinson's disease.

THE ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT PRIZE

First Prize

Return trip for two to the 2024 Repco Bathurst 1000 from the winner's nearest Australian capital city

Four nights twin-share accommodation

Wave the green starter's flag for the Bathurst 1000

Ride around Mt Panorama in the Supercars Course Car

Three-day Supercars Paddock Club access

Visit to PIRTEK Victory Lane

Exclusive meet and greet and VIP tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team garage with the legendary Dick Johnson

Behind the scenes tour of Mt Panorama – including visit to the top of the Mountain and podium

VIP (after hours) tour of the National Motor Racing Museum at Mt Panorama

Helicopter flight around Mt Panorama

Access to the grid before the race for the national anthem

A personal tour of the Supercars TV compound with Neil Crompton

A photo taken with the Peter Brock Trophy on the podium

A visit to race control

A signed photo with the race winners as the ultimate momento

A personal VIP concierge host for the weekend

Two PIRTEK merchandise packs

Second Prize

Two Corporate Paddock Club tickets, two Course Car rides and two grid walks at a 2025 Supercar event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand

PIRTEK merchandise pack

Third Prize

Two General Admission tickets to a 2025 Supercars event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand

PIRTEK merchandise pack

Purchase your tickets at www.ultimatemotorsportprize.com.