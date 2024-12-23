It will make one of the New Zealander’s first public appearances since being announced as joining Red Bull for the F1 2025 season.

Run over the January 10-12 weekend, Lawson will take part in a meet and greet and autograph signing session with fans as part of his role as ambassador for the Tony Quinn Foundation.

“I don’t get much time in New Zealand, and it’s always nice to go to a racetrack to see everybody,” he said.

“I’m super excited to be going to the SIXT Historic GP at Taupo, and it looks like it’s going to be a very cool event. I’m looking forward to seeing some very cool cars on track, as well.

“I’m excited to see the track as well.

“I haven’t been to Taupo Motorsport Park since Tony purchased it. I’m looking forward to seeing the facilities, visiting Taupo, and catching up with everyone. This adds to my excitement of coming home.”

Lawson’s career skyrocketed after being spotted by Red Bull motorsport advisor Dr Helmut Marko while competing in the 2019 Toyota Racing Series in New Zealand.

With support from the Tony Quinn Foundation, among a host of others, he progressed into Formula 3, Formula 2, DTM, and Super Formula en route to Formula 1.

“We are delighted to have Liam and his partner, Hannah, joining us at the Sixt Historic GP at Taupo on Sunday,” said NextGen New Zealand Championship CEO Josie Spillane

“His achievement in the world of F1 is one that the entire nation is proud of.

“It’s a testament to his commitment to New Zealand that he’s coming to the event to be part of the action off-track and inspire drivers in the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship, who have the same aim as Liam did – making it to Formula 1!

“Liam is a great ambassador for the Tony Quinn Foundation, and we look forward to welcoming him to Taupo and celebrating his outstanding achievements with race fans and our motorsport community.”

The Taupo event will feature Formula Atlantic alongside a host of other historic machinery.

That includes the 2005 V8 Supercars championship-winning Ford Falcon, with Russell Ingall set to be reunited with his title-winning mount.

Other categories to feature at the event include a 33-car field of Heritage Touring Cars NZ, Formula 5000, Classic Saloons, and HVRA Historic Saloons.

The Taupo outing is Lawson’s only public appearance in his homeland before he heads to Europe in the new year to begin pre-season preparations with Red Bull Racing for the F1 2025 season.