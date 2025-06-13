Noaker’s car failed its post-qualifying technical inspection with a non-compliant splitter, stripping him of his 4:21.958s time.

“Car number 13 has been found to be in breach of the article 7.4.5 of the Mustang Challenge technical regulations, due to a non conformance of the splitter ride height minimum,” the stewards decision read.

“All qualifying lap times have been deleted and No. 13 now start from the back of the grid for Race 1 and 2 of the Mustang Challenge Le Mans Invitational.”

McLeod was second in the session with a 4:23.180 in the #92 Ford Mustang Dark Horse R.

Compatriot David Wall was an impressive fourth place for Wall Racing, 1.250s off McLeod’s chart-topping pace.

Andrew Miedecke was the third-best Australian in 20th overall, 9.213s away in the Team Anzac entry.

Australian-based New Zealander Tim Miles was just behind Miedecke in 21st in the other Wall Racing entry.

Hadrian Morrall qualified 33rd and 13.981s adrift of McLeod while Tony Quinn and Keith Kassulke both exceeded the maximum qualifying time of 4:49.498s and will start 36th and 37th respectively.

Race 1 of the Mustang Challenge Le Mans Invitational is scheduled for Friday, June 13 at 7:00pm AEST. Race 2 is scheduled for Saturday, June 14 at 4:45pm AEST.

Both races will be live-streamed on Speedcafe.

