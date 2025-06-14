McLeod dominated the lion’s share of the 45-minute contest until the last lap of the race when he was seemingly caught off-guard by the end of a slow zone.

With just under 10 minutes to go, Doug Peterson spun at the Dunlop Chicane. That brought out a local yellow flag and a subsequent slow zone while his car was recovered.

The slow zone began at the Ford Chicane at the end of the 13.6km circuit to the exit of the Dunlop Chicane.

McLeod led to the tune of 10 seconds over Noaker, who carved his way through the field from last on the grid.

As the green flag waved out of the Dunlop Chicane, McLeod continued at a pedestrian pace while Noaker cut the deficit in just a matter of seconds.

Noaker ranged up on McLeod and suddenly jumped on the anchors to avoid hitting the back of the #92 Ford Mustang Dark Horse R at the Forest Esses.

McLeod quickly sped up as Noaker accelerated past at Tetre Rouge, followed by Jenson Altzman in the #23 car.

“He didn’t see the green flag,” remarked commentator John Hindaugh.

“I don’t know what he’s done there. What a costly, costly mistake or whatever has happened there. I saw the green flag waving under the Dunlop bridge.”

The Australian responded and passed Altzman at the Michelin Chicane just moments later before setting about chasing Noaker.

McLeod dragged himself back onto the rear of Noaker and on the final lap went to the outside at the end of the Mulsanne Straight to compromise his corner exit.

With the switchback, McLeod passed Noaker into Indianapolis to retake the lead.

The American looked like he’d threaten to take the lead back but made a mistake at the Porsche Curves and got loose.

Noaker’s last-ditch effort came up short and ultimately he finished 0.174s in arrears in the #13 car, marking back-to-back wins for McLeod.

New Zealand’s Tim Miles led the Dark Horse Legends class after early leader Alex Bachoura spun out. He recovered to the class lead but faded to 26th.

Miles ultimately wound up second in class and 14th overall after losing out late to Diaz.

Hadrian Morral was 21st, Keith Kassulke was 25th, Tony Quinn was 27th, while Andrew Miedecke only made it one turn before being taken out by van Vurst.

David Wall did not start the race after his race one shunt on Friday.