Alongside the well-documented Le Mans Mustang Challenge Invitational is Porsche Sprint Challenge and the Road To Le Mans.

Regular Porsche racers Sam Shahin, Rodney Jane, Marc Cini will join the 71-car field of Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars.

Cini has been dabbling in Porsche Carrera Cup Australia competition and GT World Challenge Australia in recent years while Jane is a regular in the flat-six championship.

It marks a return for Jane who made his Le Mans debut in 2023.

Le Mans holds a special place in Jane’s family history. His father Bob raced with Peter Brock and Larry Perkins in the 1984 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in a Porsche 956.

Resplendent in orange, that car carried the Bob Jane T-Marts brand. Nowadays, Rodney races what has become an iconic yellow and blue scheme.

“I had such a great time at Le Mans two years ago, and when this late opportunity came up, I could not resist,” said Jane.

“To do it with my old mate Marc Cini as well makes it all the more special. We really enjoy our time at and away from the track.

“The Le Mans circuit is just one of the best that I’ve ever driven on. I finished fifth in class last time, so I hope to improve on that result.”

The Road To Le Mans will feature three Australians. Georges Nakas and Fraser Ross will pair up in an LMP3 under the GG Classics banner.

Griffin Peebles will partner Valerio Rinicella at WTM by Rinaldi Racing.

