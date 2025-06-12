In the dying moments of the two-hour hit-out, Ryo Hirakawa made contact with the #57 Kessel Racing Ferrari 296 shortly after the Porsche curves.
The incident began when an LMP2 car passed Casper Stevenson and Hirakawa tried to follow the other prototype through.
Hirakawa side-swiped Stevenson, causing the GR010 to spin through the gravel.
The Japanese driver was fortunate not to collide with the outside barrier, escaping only with damage to the right rear.
“He was following another car through,” said ex-Formula 1 driver Anthony Davidson on commentary.
“That’s often so dangerous, especially in the dark. You’re following another car through, you’re putting a lot of trust in [them].
“The LMP2 goes through on the left and you follow it through and then the GT cars hasn’t seen you and ‘Okay, the lights that were behind me, that car has gone, now I’ll turn back into my normal racing line’ and that was that.
Late collision between the #8 Toyota and the #57 Ferrari at the end of Free Practice 2. 😱
The two cars made contact at the end of the session.#LeMans24 #WEC pic.twitter.com/8w1R10udem
— 24 Hours of Le Mans (@24hoursoflemans) June 11, 2025
“It’s that classic case of thinking ‘I’m just going to follow this car through,” he added.
“It just goes to show that’s why this race is so tough. Because even in a practice session on the way into the pits, you can see two very well accomplished drivers, a previous winner of this race in fact, making a mistake like that.
“It’s a high-risk move to make, especially in a practice session, to follow a car through on the inside of that kind of corner – but it can be done and should be able to be done.”
Hirakawa was able to return his Hypercar to the pits under his own power while the Stevenson-driven LMGT3 lay stationary on track.
The incident was reviewed by stewards who deemed no one to be wholly at fault.
“After reviewing the video evidence and hearing from both drivers and Team Managers, the Stewards determined that at the entry of T31, Car 57 left sufficient room for an LMP2 car to pass, and then returned to the racing line, unaware that Car 8w as following closely on that line,” the stewards summary read.
“As Car 57 moved to the left, contact occurred between the two cars. Based on the statements of both drivers, the incident appears to have resulted from a misunderstanding of the situation.
“The Stewards concluded that neither driver was predominantly at fault for the collision and therefore decided to take no further action.”
The session was an otherwise uneventful affair, save for one red flag when one of the Aston Martin Valkyries suffered a tyre delamination that left debris on track.
The #83 AF Corse Ferrari ended the session on top but had its time scratched for a pit lane speeding violation.
Robert Kubica had the quickest time, a 3:25.101s, before it was stripped from him. That put Sebastien Buemi’s time, a 3:26.156s, to the top of the timesheets.
The #8 GR010 wound up nearly half a second clear of the #12 Hertz Team Jota Cadillac of Will Stevens, Norman Nato, and Alex Lynn.
Hyperpole for the 24 Hours of Le Mans gets underway at 4am AEST on Friday for LMP2 and LMGT3. The first leg of Hyperpole for Hypercar starts at 5:05am AEST.
Results: 24 Hours of Le Mans Free Practice 2
|Pos
|Num
|Team
|Car
|Class
|Lap
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|8
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|Toyota GR010 – Hybrid
|Hypercar
|3:26.156
|2
|12
|Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|Hypercar
|3:26.607
|+0.451
|+0.451
|3
|83
|AF Corse
|Ferrari 499P
|Hypercar
|3:26.680
|+0.524
|+0.073
|4
|4
|Porsche Penske Motorsport
|Porsche 963
|Hypercar
|3:26.748
|+0.592
|+0.068
|5
|50
|Ferrari AF Corse
|Ferrari 499P
|Hypercar
|3:26.809
|+0.653
|+0.061
|6
|15
|BMW M Team WRT
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|Hypercar
|3:27.193
|+1.037
|+0.384
|7
|5
|Porsche Penske Motorsport
|Porsche 963
|Hypercar
|3:27.204
|+1.048
|+0.011
|8
|20
|BMW M Team WRT
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|Hypercar
|3:27.254
|+1.098
|+0.050
|9
|38
|Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|Hypercar
|3:27.285
|+1.129
|+0.031
|10
|51
|Ferrari AF Corse
|Ferrari 499P
|Hypercar
|3:27.332
|+1.176
|+0.047
|11
|93
|Peugeot TotalEnergies
|Peugeot 9X8
|Hypercar
|3:27.364
|+1.208
|+0.032
|12
|35
|Alpine Endurance Team
|Alpine A424
|Hypercar
|3:27.635
|+1.479
|+0.271
|13
|9
|Aston Martin Thor Team
|Aston Martin Valkyrie
|Hypercar
|3:27.784
|+1.628
|+0.149
|14
|7
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|Toyota GR010 – Hybrid
|Hypercar
|3:27.790
|+1.634
|+0.006
|15
|311
|Cadillac Whelen
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|Hypercar
|3:27.974
|+1.818
|+0.184
|16
|99
|Proton Competition
|Porsche 963
|Hypercar
|3:28.346
|+2.190
|+0.372
|17
|7
|Aston Martin Thor Team
|Aston Martin Valkyrie
|Hypercar
|3:28.400
|+2.244
|+0.054
|18
|36
|Alpine Endurance Team
|Alpine A424
|Hypercar
|3:28.451
|+2.295
|+0.051
|19
|94
|Peugeot TotalEnergies
|Peugeot 9X8
|Hypercar
|3:28.530
|+2.374
|+0.079
|20
|101
|Cadillac WTR
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|Hypercar
|3:28.909
|+2.753
|+0.379
|21
|6
|Porsche Penske Motorsport
|Porsche 963
|Hypercar
|3:29.542
|+3.386
|+0.633
|22
|199
|AO by TF
|Oreca 07 – Gibson
|LMP2
|3:37.515
|+11.359
|+7.973
|23
|22
|United Autosports
|Oreca 07 – Gibson
|LMP2
|3:38.644
|+12.488
|+1.129
|24
|37
|CLX – Pure Rxcing
|Oreca 07 – Gibson
|LMP2
|3:38.720
|+12.564
|+0.076
|25
|29
|TDS Racing
|Oreca 07 – Gibson
|LMP2
|3:38.975
|+12.819
|+0.255
|26
|48
|VDS Panis Racing
|Oreca 07 – Gibson
|LMP2
|3:38.997
|+12.841
|+0.022
|27
|183
|AF Corse
|Oreca 07 – Gibson
|LMP2
|3:39.360
|+13.204
|+0.363
|28
|24
|Nielsen Racing
|Oreca 07 – Gibson
|LMP2
|3:39.522
|+13.366
|+0.162
|29
|25
|Algarve Pro Racing
|Oreca 07 – Gibson
|LMP2
|3:39.559
|+13.403
|+0.037
|30
|9
|Iron Lynx – Proton
|Oreca 07 – Gibson
|LMP2
|3:39.560
|+13.404
|+0.001
|31
|43
|Inter Europol Competition
|Oreca 07 – Gibson
|LMP2
|3:39.561
|+13.405
|+0.001
|32
|11
|Proton Competition
|Oreca 07 – Gibson
|LMP2
|3:39.742
|+13.586
|+0.181
|33
|23
|United Autosports
|Oreca 07 – Gibson
|LMP2
|3:39.840
|+13.684
|+0.098
|34
|45
|Algarve Pro Racing
|Oreca 07 – Gibson
|LMP2
|3:39.933
|+13.777
|+0.093
|35
|28
|IDEC Sport
|Oreca 07 – Gibson
|LMP2
|3:39.959
|+13.803
|+0.026
|36
|16
|RLR M Sport
|Oreca 07 – Gibson
|LMP2
|3:40.491
|+14.335
|+0.532
|37
|18
|IDEC Sport
|Oreca 07 – Gibson
|LMP2
|3:40.927
|+14.771
|+0.436
|38
|34
|Inter Europol Competition
|Oreca 07 – Gibson
|LMP2
|3:41.517
|+15.361
|+0.590
|39
|87
|Akkodis ASP Team
|Lexus RC F LMGT3
|LMGT3
|3:55.422
|+29.266
|+13.905
|40
|78
|Akkodis ASP Team
|Lexus RC F LMGT3
|LMGT3
|3:55.449
|+29.293
|+0.027
|41
|92
|Manthey 1ST Phorm
|Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3
|LMGT3
|3:55.986
|+29.830
|+0.537
|42
|57
|Kessel Racing
|Ferrari 296 LMGT3
|LMGT3
|3:56.594
|+30.438
|+0.608
|43
|61
|Iron Lynx
|Mercedes-AMG LMGT3
|LMGT3
|3:56.913
|+30.757
|+0.319
|44
|27
|Heart of Racing Team
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3
|LMGT3
|3:56.955
|+30.799
|+0.042
|45
|21
|Vista AF Corse
|Ferrari 296 LMGT3
|LMGT3
|3:57.013
|+30.857
|+0.058
|46
|90
|Manthey
|Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3
|LMGT3
|3:57.136
|+30.980
|+0.123
|47
|54
|Vista AF Corse
|Ferrari 296 LMGT3
|LMGT3
|3:57.286
|+31.130
|+0.150
|48
|193
|Ziggo Sport Tempesta
|Ferrari 296 LMGT3
|LMGT3
|3:57.370
|+31.214
|+0.084
|49
|46
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 LMGT3
|LMGT3
|3:57.405
|+31.249
|+0.035
|50
|10
|Racing Spirit of Leman
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3
|LMGT3
|3:57.422
|+31.266
|+0.017
|51
|59
|United Autosports
|McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo
|LMGT3
|3:57.572
|+31.416
|+0.150
|52
|77
|Proton Competition
|Ford Mustang LMGT3
|LMGT3
|3:58.036
|+31.880
|+0.464
|53
|150
|Richard Mille AF Corse
|Ferrari 296 LMGT3
|LMGT3
|3:58.286
|+32.130
|+0.250
|54
|95
|United Autosports
|McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo
|LMGT3
|3:58.872
|+32.716
|+0.586
|55
|60
|Iron Lynx
|Mercedes-AMG LMGT3
|LMGT3
|3:58.896
|+32.740
|+0.024
|56
|13
|AWA Racing
|Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R
|LMGT3
|3:58.966
|+32.810
|+0.070
|57
|81
|TF Sport
|Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R
|LMGT3
|3:59.009
|+32.853
|+0.043
|58
|88
|Proton Competition
|Ford Mustang LMGT3
|LMGT3
|3:59.065
|+32.909
|+0.056
|59
|31
|The Bend Team WRT
|BMW M4 LMGT3
|LMGT3
|3:59.141
|+32.985
|+0.076
|60
|85
|Iron Dames
|Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3
|LMGT3
|3:59.215
|+33.059
|+0.074
|61
|33
|TF Sport
|Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R
|LMGT3
|No time
|62
|63
|Iron Lynx
|Mercedes-AMG LMGT3
|LMGT3
|No time
Discussion about this post