That is the conclusion from stablemate Ross Chastain's comments ahead of the second running of the Chicago Street Race, this weekend.

Van Gisbergen stunned the NASCAR paddock when he became the first driver in 60 years to win a Cup Series race on debut, 12 months ago.

To be fair to his rivals, the event was NASCAR's first ever on a street circuit and the field was forced to race in rain, another rarity for stock cars.

Chastain, though, was blunt when asked if a dry race and a year of experience might level the playing field.

“He is an animal when it comes to road courses and we've seen that with his two Xfinity wins already this season,” declared the Trackhouse Racing driver.

“He's that good.”

Van Gisbergen is two from three on road courses in this year's Xfinity Series, in which he is competing full-time in a Kaulig Racing entry as part of its alliance with Trackhouse.

He would have had a perfect record if not for an Overtime finish at the Circuit of The Americas, and might have bagged a top 10 in Cup at the Texas venue if not for a pit lane speeding penalty and gearbox dramas.

Chastain has been picking the New Zealander's brain about the art of racing on a street circuit, and has now offered an insight into how he goes about his preparation.

“Well, he's a machine when it comes to preparation,” said Chastain.

“I would say he's kind of leading the charge for us in the simulator and getting it how he thinks it will be.

“But, the streets up there will have changed and we're all honest with each other that the simulator is a tool. At least I'll have that to go off of though.

“Last year, I'll be honest, that I didn't put enough stock in his simulator prep but this year I definitely have.”

The four-time Cup Series race winner cautioned that the nature of a street circuit means data from a year ago can only go so far.

“It's definitely more than last year,” laughed Chastain.

“I just have no idea what it would be like but the street could've totally changed with regular traffic out there and what's getting dropped on it, gouges, new paint here and there.

“I know NASCAR will try to and make it the most similar but still, it's another level of unknown.”

Chastain finished 22nd in Chicago last year and is eager to do better this time around.

“Getting another crack at it, as SVG would say,” he responded when asked what he is most looking forward to.

“Definitely not the result I wanted last year. Didn't feel comfortable, didn't make a lot of speed, couldn't pass and really struggled.

“It was a concrete canyon feeling and the walls were really close to the left and right of the racing line.

“Looking forward to getting another shot and seeing if I can do better.”

Van Gisbergen is one of nine drivers on double duty this weekend, including five in Chevrolet Camaros.

The other four are Kaulig team-mate and fellow road course specialist, AJ Allmendinger; Trackhouse stablemate Daniel Suarez (at DGM Racing); Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson; and somewhat regular nemesis Austin Hill, of Richard Childress Racing.

The most notable outside of the Bowtie contingent is Team Penske's two-time Cup champion, Joey Logano, who replaces Hailie Deegan in the AM Racing Ford.

Action starts on Saturday ET/Sunday AEST with Xfinity Practice from 10:00 ET/00:00 AEST, Xfinity Qualifying at 11:00 ET/01:00 AEST, Cup Practice at 12:30 ET/02:30 AEST, Cup Qualifying at 13:30 ET/03:30 AEST, and the Xfinity Race at 15:30 ET/05:30 AEST.