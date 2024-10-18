Lawson joins Tsunoda at RB for the balance of 2024 with the pair thought to be contenders to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull Racing next season.

Though Perez holds a contract for 2025, it’s understood that clauses exist that would allow the team to replace him if it wished.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has been a strong supporter of Lawson and has recently admitted that Tsunoda – once seemingly discounted from the drive – is now also in contention for the seat.

“That’s very far ahead,” Lawson said of the potential of being promoted to the senior team next year.

“Honestly, the target, or the goal that’s been set out is the same as it’s always been, since I was 17 and joined the program.

“It’s all performance-based and that’s basically how they’ll be looking at it.”

That will see Lawson compared directly against his team-mate, a driver who has seen off both Nyck de Vries and Daniel Ricciardo.

The Kiwi’s appointment is part of a bigger-picture approach at Red Bull as it begins to position itself for the medium- to long-term regarding its drivers.

“Obviously, Yuki has done a very good job the last couple of years, and especially this year, and he’s the benchmark for obviously them to compare me against,” the New Zealander admitted.

“He’s the only one in the same car as me, so I’ll be directly compared with him,

“I guess the goal, or the expectation from them is for me to compete alongside him.

“In terms of where that sets me out for next year or in the future, I have absolutely no idea, but that’s the target that’s been set up.”

RB sits sixth in the constructors’ championship with six races remaining. Should it maintain that spot, it would mark the squad’s highest-ever finish.

However it faces stiff opposition from Haas, which sits only three points back in the standings.

Lawson therefore has had high expectations placed upon him as he returns to F1 after a year on the sidelines.

“It’s not as simple as, like a position or, this is where I want to be,” Lawson said of his aims for the coming races.

“I think it’s scoring points, mainly for myself because that’s what the team’s going to judge me on, is how I perform, and the best way to do that is score points – also for the team fighting for P6 in the championship as well.

“Trying to get to the points as soon as possible for me is the goal.”

Lawson performed tyre testing duties for Red Bull Racing in preparation for his F1 race return this weekend.

That saw him in action in Mugello last week where he logged over 100 laps.

“It was useful. It was useful for my neck,” he said of the opportunity.

“Honestly, we did just long runs, basically, so, it was good do.

“As much as I would have rather gone and done some short runs and push, it was good to do longer runs and basically just get ready for the longer races in Formula 1.”