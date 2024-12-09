It is the 55th time Darren Smith and Garry O’Brien have had the opportunity to corner someone to tell their story. It generally starts with how they fell for the sport and then the progression to where they are today.

Patterson grew up in the northern NSW Tablelands property at Werris Creek. His introduction to motorsport was watching his father race a Group Nc Valiant Charger. It wasn’t long before he wanted to get behind the wheel himself, and so his journey began, albeit on a makeshift dirt track at home.

His progression was quick. Patterson began to race in single seaters and won his first laurels after just two years when in the 2013, he won the New South Wales Formula Race Car Championship with four pole positions and 11 out of 15 race victories.

The following year, Patterson moved to the Australian Formula 3 where he took out the national class championship with 10 wins and 18 podiums in the 20-race series.

In 2016, Patterson secured a drive in the 2016 Asian Le Mans Sprint Cup where he scored third place in the championship. By 2022 and he had made a name for himself in European LMP3 and raced in the Michelin Le Mans Cup with United Autosports.

Last year, Patterson contested the Asian Le Mans Series with United Autosports with Yasser Shahin and Oliver Jarvis, for a second place finish in the 4 Hours of Abu Dhabi. Patterson also made a one-off appearance in the Le Mans Cup, teaming up with Josh Caygill at the Aragon Round.

On the same weekend, Patterson stepped into the European Le Mans Series line-up and drove an ORECA 07 with Paul di Resta and Guy Smith.

He has competed in Australian Carrera Cup and Fanatec GT World Challenge and still competes internationally. Based now in Adelaide, the FIA Silver graded race driver is also a professional driver coach and his services included data and video analysis, pre and post event planning and management.

It is well worth the time to hear his story, and he also talks about his recent attempt to break two-minutes at Bathurst.

