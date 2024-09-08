Victorian James Anagnostiadis has qualified on top of the OK-Junior category at the Champions of the Future finale at the PF International Karting facility in England after atrocious conditions struck the venue for Saturday heats.

Anagnostiadis splashed his way to three group heat race wins to enter finals day on top of the points.

Fellow Australian, William Calleja also qualified for the Sunday Superheats in juniors, ending 41st on points.

Australia will have two participants in the OK-Senior Superheats and finals with Lewis Francis – now based in Europe – ending his group heats in 13th and Mika Lemasurier in his European debut dug deep to end heat racing 54th overall after a disastrous qualifying where he qualified 98th of the 100 entrants. Throughout his six heats, the newly crowned Australian Champion passed no less than 63 fellow participants.

Xavier Avramides ended the heats 81st and didn’t advance to the Super Heats, while Kiwi, Marco Manson – who races in the Australian Kart Championship – didn’t qualify for the junior Super Heats.

Action begins at 5:45pm AEST with finals scheduled for 9:45pm AEST (subject to change).

Champions of the Future UK – Superheats – from 5:45pm AEST (subject to change):

Champions of the Future UK – Finals – from 9:45pm AEST (subject to change):