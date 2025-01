After a difficult day one, both Jay Kostecki and William Calleja steadied the ship on day two heading into Sunday. Kostecki will start his Pre-Final in Mini GR3 (Pre-Final 2) in ninth position; while Calleja’s consistency has been rewarded with a fourth placed start.

Both know what it takes to win at this level – can they get their 2025 season underway in the best way possible?

**Note – Link and times may change