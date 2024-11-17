As he had done in the three preceding races, the Team Motion Racing Isuzu D-MAX driver was never headed as nailed the start perfectly. He was only under challenge from second placed Cody Brewczynski in his Toyota Hilux on the last lap but held on by 0.07s.

Another to make a great start was Ryan How (Ford Ranger) who slotted into third spot and remained there for the duration of the 10-lap race.

In his one-off drive for the year, Craig Dontas (Mitsubishi Triton) was able to hold off the 2022 and 2023 title winner Aaron Borg (D-MAX). They had been racing with Ryal Harris until the Mazda BT-50 became smoky, was shown the meatball flag and retired to the pits.

Featured Videos

Six vehicles were in the battle for seventh which became sixth when Harris went out. Rossi Johnson (Holden Colorado) headed Adrian Cottrell (Colorado), Jayden Wanzek (Ranger), Jimmy Vernon (Triton) and Craig Woods (Hilux).

Cottrell fell out of the scrap when he slide off at Turn 13 on Lap 3. Johnson and Wanzek were battling hard and rubbing side panels when Woods managed to slip past both. At half distance it was Woods from Wanzek, Sieders, Wanzek and Johnson.

At the end though, it was Sieders sixth in front of Wanzek, Woods, Vernon and Johnson. Amar Sharma (BT-50) was next from Jensen Engelhardt (Hilux) and Michael Sherwell (Triton) who survived a rear-end tyre wall hit at Turn 7 for 13th.

Marjoram won the round ahead of Brewczynski and Borg, and the series ahead of Borg and Brewczynski. Cameron Crick (Ranger) who came into the round as the leader on points, failed to make the start of the final race because of damage in Race 3.