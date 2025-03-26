Three programs have been renewed with continued backing of the Motorsport Australia Off Road Championship, Girls on Track, and support for Toby Price and Paul Weel in the International Off-Road Series.

The Australian Off-Road Championship will benefit from BFGoodrich as its naming rights partner, the brand also recognised as Motorsport Australia’s official tyre partner.

“Motorsport Australia is thrilled to have BFGoodrich as a partner of our Off-Road Championship for another season — a brand synonymous for its global and successful history in off-road racing,” said Motorsport Australia general manager of partnerships, Scott Tabe-Lewis.

“Seeing what we’ve accomplished rewarding our volunteers and officials within our other Motorsport Australia championships, BFGoodrich will be giving-back to our high-achieving volunteer officials at AORC events this season.”

Michelin Australia’s marketing manager, David Laing, added: “BFGoodrich and the Motorsport Australia Off Road Championship have a long-standing history, and we’re excited to continue to support the championship and its competitors and officials at all events in 2025.”

The Australian Off Road Championship begins with the Wentworth Shire Pooncarie Desert Dash on April 4-6.

That’s the same weekend Price and Weel kick off their campaign in the International Off-Road Series at the San Felipe 250 opening the four-event program

A founding partner of the FIA Girls on Track program in Australia, Michelin continues its involvement for 2025.

In announcing its renewal, Liang highlighted the real-world impact it is having in the industry.

“As a fantastic example of how the program works; our team and notably PR and Media Manager – Ebony Doherty, a Girls on Track champion, has been active at a number of Pathways events over the years,” Laing said.

“At the 2023 Sandown Pathways event, Ebony met Girls on Track participant, Claudia Dimech, who was studying communications and also completing some fantastic, industry aligned internships.

“Fast-forward less than 12 months – Claudia was successful joining the Michelin Australia marketing team full-time in 2024, as a Communications and Partnership Executive.

“This is testament to the power of the program in opening doors, building networks and fostering the next generation of talented women in the industry. We are proud to be part of such an impactful initiative.”