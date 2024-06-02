Last night, after finishing second Miedecke and Gray were disqualified, the Mustang was found to be two kilograms underweight, but they quickly put the heartbreak behind them.

Gray started from second place but made a great start to comfortably lead by the time they got to Turn 1, from there the duo were in a league of their own, taking the win by 8.9s.

Chaz Mostert's Method Motorsport McLarens were forced to scrap for second, and scrap they did. In the end it was the Saturday race winning duo of Marcos Flack and Tom Hayman who prevailed by less than a second.

The pair beat home the sister car driven by Nathan Morcom and Tom McLennan by just a couple of tenths at the line.

Lachlan Mineeff stormed through late in the race to earn himself and co-driver Shane Smollen victory in the Pro-Am category and fourth position overall.

As a solo driver Tim Leahey was able to keep with the leaders in the first stint, however when the pros jumped behind the wheel, he fell to fifth by the end of the race.

Josh Buchan set the fastest lap of the race, sharing the car with Jason Yu. They finished the race in sixth outright, second in the Pro-Am class.

Just behind Ryder Quinn and Steve Jakic rounded out the Pro-Am podium places.

Both the Love Motorsport Mercedes machines came next, Sam Brabham and Bailey Love finished up eighth ahead of Antonio Astuti and Rob Love.

Jacob Lawrence was the Am class winner for the second day running, driving his BMW M4 GT4 he rounded out the top 10.

TekworkX Motorsport's Zoe Woods finished 11th from Jake Camilleri, while Mark Griffith finished second in Am.

Vince Gucciardo's race came to end early, he hit the concrete wall on the run between Turns 5 and 6. He was the only DNF of the race.