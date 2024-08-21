Steve Jukes will pilot the sports car under the Verve Motorsport banner as part of a 16-car field.

The GT4 field will also feature father-son duo Paul Morris and Nash Morris in a McLaren 570s.

Cody Burcher will make his series debut in a BMW M4 G82 with experienced production car racer Tim Leahey.

BMW and Mercedes has the most representation of any brand in the field with four cars apiece.

McLaren has three cars, including two brand-new Arturas and the solitary 570s.

The field includes two Porsche 718 Caymans. The field is completed with one Ginetta G56, a Ford Mustang, and the single Audi R8.

Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge points leader Oscar Targett will drive the aforementioned Ginetta with Jesse Bryan.

Tom McLennan will switch stables from Method Motorsport to TekworkX Motorsport where he'll join Zoe Woods in here Porsche.

As previously announced, The Volante Rosso-run Love Racing entry will see Sam Brabham make his series debut in a Mercedes-AMG with Antonio Astuti.

In the points, George Miedecke and Ryland Gray lead in their Ford Mustang over the Marcos Flack/Tom Hayman McLaren entry.

The GT Festival takes place at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on August 23-25 and has free entry for spectators all weekend.

Those who can't make it to Phillip Island can tune into the action via the live broadcast on Kayo/Foxtel, as well as the GT World YouTube Channel.

Entry list: Monochrome GT4 Australia, Phillip Island