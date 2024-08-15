The TFH Hire TA2 Muscle Car Series framed by HYTEK Steel Frame fourth round features a two-driver option.

TA2 Champion from 2017, Russell Wright will join series regular Anthony Tenkate in his Ford Mustang with both quick to point out that they are there to have fun but also to push for a good result.

“I did the Darwin two-driver event last year and I thoroughly enjoyed every minute of it, it was a real fun weekend. We aren't putting any pressure on ourselves we are going out there to have some fun, keep the car in one piece and enjoy it,” said Wright.

Also Mustang-mounted, Greg Keam is back for the first time since Round 1 in April at Sydney Motorsport Park. He will have Matt MacKelden, who finished seventh in the 2023 series, as his driving partner.

Father and son duo Nick and Sam Bates will be pair up in their Mustang. Sam currently is in his first full year of racing where he competes in the Toyota Australia 86 Racing Scholarship Series.

Category rookie Steve Wilson will team up with a former TA2 driver Nick Lange in the former's Chev Camaro. Lange has jumped on board and helps Wilson in his TA2 journey and eagerly anticipates the chance to jump back in the car that he previously raced.

Brett Niall will be back in his Camaro, the former West Australian TA2 Champion will combine with his long-time enduro codriver and former Australian Saloon Car Champion Clint Harvey.

Championship leader Josh Haynes (Mustang) is one of the few drivers who will go solo. Others who have elected to go alone are Tom Hayman (Mustang), Hayden Jackson (Dodge Challenger), Dean Lindstrom (Mustang) and ex-speedway drivers Domain Ramsay and Danny Reidy in their Mustangs.

Haynes leads the championship by 28 points over Graham Cheney (Camaro) and Brad Gartner (Camaro). Mark Crutcher (Mustang) heads the Circo Master Class over Paul Hadley (Camaro) and rookie Ramsay.

“With Tailem Bend being my home track, I need to maximise every opportunity I get, obviously with Round 1 being a disappointing one, knocking me a fair way back in the championship,” said Gartner.

Schedule and broadcast times will be released closer to the event, however both Saturday and Sunday will be televised live by SBS and simulcast on Fox Sports and Kayo.