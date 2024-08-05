Walkinshaw Andretti United will run its pair of Gen3 Mustangs at The Bend tomorrow with two entirely different programmes.

Ryan Wood will be utilising a rookie day as the squad looks to leave the super soft woes from Darwin behind ahead of two super soft rounds in Tasmania and at Sandown.

Mostert, meanwhile, will be in action on behalf of Supercars as part of the ongoing evaluation of what could become the sole control tyre next season.

The new tyre has already been sampled by the likes of Nick Percat and Will Davison at Queensland Raceway, and Cam Waters, Richie Stanaway, Jack Le Brocq and Andre Heimgartner at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The tyre is roughly the same stickiness as the current soft tyre, however is significantly more durable with hopes that will allow drivers to race harder, for longer.

“The Bend is great track to test the new tyre at, as it's one of the toughest tracks on tyres,” Edwards told the official Supercars website.

“We're continuing to analyse the information we've already got on the new tyre, and this latest test is a good opportunity to evaluate it further.

“Drivers were able to push hard at QR and Sydney, which are also tough on tyres. As we've said, ultimately we want drivers to drive the tyre harder, and it's looking positive at the moment.”

WAU will also test Super2 driver Campbell Logan at The Bend tomorrow.