MotoGP was set to close out the 2024 season in Valencia until deadly floods caused widespread damage and killed more than 200 people.

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will be the host venue instead of Circuit Ricardo Tormo, which was left partially damaged by the floods.

In a statement, MotoGP said it would be racing for Valencia with efforts to help the region.

Featured Videos

“MotoGP made the request to the authorities to race in Barcelona as it was the best possible choice,” the statement read.

“The track is the easiest option for fans who were already planning to attend the MotoGP season finale.

“The location and circuit are also the most efficient choice, providing a close to seamless alternative for personnel and logistics.

“The event will be organised by MotoGP and we remain committed to our mission to have a positive impact on people, place and planet wherever we race.

“In this case, racing near the Community of Valencia will also allow the paddock to put that into action even more directly.”

The MotoGP season finale at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will take place on November 15-17.