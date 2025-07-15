Jack Miller and his Portuguese teammate Miguel Oliveira are under the pump to perform.

One of them will be replaced by Toprak Razgatlioglu, a two-time World Superbike Championship (WSBK) winner.

Oliveira was announced on a two-year deal in 2024. However, reports out of Europe suggest he is not immune to being let go amid an injury absence and poor performances.

Miller was signed on a one-year deal and has largely shrugged off any concerns about his MotoGP future.

Oliveira is 23rd in the riders’ championship with a season-best 13th in Mugello while Miller has established himself as the second-best Yamaha rider.

Miller is 16th in the standings on 46 points while Oliveira has just six points to his credit.

Yamaha’s leading rider is Fabio Quartararo, who has 87 points and sits 10th in the championship.

Speaking on the MotoGP broadcast, Borsoi said neither rider was worried about the future yet, but indicated a decision was imminent.

“For sure, as you can imagine, it’s not easy for them,” he told the MotoGP world feed.

“But it’s also a moment where they have to show their speed. They need to make a good job. They need to do good.

“We have to wait to after the summer break to take a decision. At the moment, I don’t feel they are nervous. They are really concentrated to do the best as possible.

“We support them in what they need because they have to make a result for them, even for us, and after that we will make a decision.”

MotoGP is set to break after Brno on July 18-20. The championship will resume on August 16-20 in Austria.