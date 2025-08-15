Miller has been the better of the two Yamaha satellite riders this year, leading his injury-plagued teammate Miguel Oliveira by a sizeable margin.

After Brno, the Australian sits 14th in the points. Meanwhile, his Portuguese teammate languishes in 25th, having missed four races to injury.

There was an expectation that Miller and Oliveira would know their fate after the summer break. A decision hasn’t come, according to the two riders.

At least one of them will be left out of the Pramac line-up in 2026 with incoming WorldSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioglu arriving from the Yamaha Superbike squad.

Speaking ahead of the Grand Prix of Austria at the Red Bull Ring, Oliveira said he did not speak with Pramac management over the summer break.

“Hopefully we’ll know soon,” said Oliveira.

“But when we know something, you will also know. But not in advance. There seems to be another two races for them to come up with a decision.

“My main target is just to continue doing the best I can for me, number one, and then try to bring some good results in these couple of races.”

Miller recently competed in the Suzuka 8 Hour where he finished second on a factory Yamaha bike.

That weekend, Miller said he tried to understand his place in the Yamaha set-up.

“Still nothing on the table,” he said.

“Just waiting, trying to play the waiting game. I want to be here, I want to be with Yamaha. Just waiting.”

Miller expressed his frustration at the delayed decision given “other opportunities are starting to close up.”

Exactly what opportunities he is referring to is unclear – whether that’s staying in MotoGP or a move into WorldSBK.

“I’m trying to be as patient as I possibly can because I love this project, I love working with Yamaha, I enjoy the whole environment, I love my crew chief,” said Miller.

“I’m very, very happy where I am and I feel like I can go further, improve, do more. But like I said, we’ll just wait and see.

“I think they’re very happy with me. And I made the call in plenty of time to ask if there’s anything more I can do, different, whatever, I’m an open book, trying to do what I can.”

There is the chance that neither Miller nor Oliveira races for Pramac in 2026.

Speculation has swirled that Moto2 rider Diogo Moreira could slot into the team. However, that would seem foolhardy to have two MotoGP rookies in its lineup.

Miller’s precarity is a fascinating one. On performance alone, Miller should get the nod over Oliveira, but Yamaha would need to activate a performance clause to dump him from his two-year contract.

There is a school of thought that Miller could even be promoted to the factory Yamaha team, deposing an underperforming Alex Rins. The five-time grand prix winner has lagged behind teammate Fabio Quartararo and is even being beaten by Miller.

The Grand Prix of Austria takes place on August 15-17 with Sunday’s grand prix at 10pm AEST.