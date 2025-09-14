At 22, Kelso is set to embark on his fifth full season in Moto3, bringing valuable experience and proven pace to the ambitious GRYD MLav outfit.

The team has cycled through a variety of riders. Eddie O’Shea has been the only constant at the team this year.

Kelso’s arrival represents a significant step forward as the team looks to establish itself as a consistent force on the world stage.

“Having Joel on board is a major step forward for us,” the team said.

“He brings proven speed, experience, and the determination of a front runner eager to keep progressing at the highest level.

“His arrival underlines our long-term commitment to strengthening this project.”

Kelso, who currently rides for LevelUp MTA, said he was excited to join the team and accelerate the project.

“I can’t wait to get started and to deliver strong and consistent results,” said Kelso.

“It’s a new challenge on the Honda, which I believe will be a great experience.

“I’m pleased to have my future secured for the next two years, and I’m looking forward to working hard with the team to build this project up.”

Kelso has steadily built his reputation since making his full-time debut in 2022.

Across 74 race starts, he has collected four podium finishes and one pole position, demonstrating both consistency and competitiveness in a fiercely contested category.

Kelso’s first standout performance came at Phillip Island during his rookie season, finishing eighth at his home grand prix.

A year later, the Darwin-born rider returned to the Island to claim his maiden podium, finishing third in a rain-soaked race with the CFMoto Racing Prustel GP team.

After finishing ninth in the standings last year with 138 points – highlighted by a pole position at Thailand’s Chang International Circuit – Kelso has taken another step forward in 2025.

A second place at the Circuit of the Americas in March, a third at Jerez in round five, and another second place at Le Mans have lifted him to sixth in the championship on 132 points, 17 behind Spain’s Alvaro Carpe heading into the Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera at Misano.

Sunday evening’s 20-lap Moto3 race will feature both Kelso and Red Bull KTM Tech3’s Jacob Roulstone on the front row of the grid.

Roulstone secured his first front-row start of his Moto3 career at a time when his future at the team is under a cloud.