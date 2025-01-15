In a team presentation, Trackhouse revealed a blue and green livery on a NASCAR Cup Series Chevrolet Camaro and its MotoGP Aprilia RS-GP25.

However, the generic MotoGP livery hasn’t reached its final form, according to the team. The final version of its 2025 look will be revealed before round one of the season in Thailand.

The new scheme is a significant departure from its 2024 livery, which took inspiration from the flag of the United States of America.

“We changed the livery,” said team principal Davide Brivio.

“This is now kind of our Trackhouse colour – but you will see something different also in a few races.

“We’re going to play a little bit with liveries during this season. Let’s leave a little bit of surprise. This is one version, we’ll have other versions.”

Trackhouse brought its three NASCAR drivers Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez, and Shane van Gisbergen along for the launch alongside MotoGP riders Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura.

Fernandez and Ogura are contracted through to the end of 2026 with Trackhouse.

This year marks the second season for Trackhouse in MotoGP after it took over the embattled RNF Racing team.

Last year, Trackhouse finished ninth in the teams’ championship.

“That first year in a new championship, there were a lot of learnings for me, for a lot of people on the team,” said Trackhouse boss Justin Marks.

“Now it feels like we’re starting to figure out how the MotoGP program fits into the big Trackhouse picture.

“Everybody is just so excited that we’re competing in this championship. I’m excited for 2025. I think the Aprilia bike is going to be fast.

“Raul continues to get better. Super excited about Ai coming onboard. We’re ready to go testing and get the ball rolling on the season.”

Trackhouse enjoyed a Sprint podium in 2024 but otherwise spent the season around the back end of the top 10.

Miguel Oliveira, who missed five rounds, finished 15th in the riders’ championship while Fernandez was just behind him in 16th.

“There was a lot of learnings. For so much of this team that’s operated out of the United States, it’s so new for us – business management, administration, marketing, learning how the MotoGP World Championship operates,” said Marks.

“Every weekend was a learning experience and certainly for me and for everyone here in this building that’s involved with the team.

“MotoGP I think is one of the most exciting forms of motorsport in the world. We’re so thrilled to be able to have that team as a part of Trackhouse.

“I could talk for hours about everything that we learned, but the good news is understanding how the technology gets deployed on the race track, how to manage the riders and the mechanics, the different tracks, how to manage a racing series that competes around the world that’s new to us.

“We’re absorbing everything that’s MotoGP and then taking those learnings in the off-season and taking that next step as a company to be competitive on the race track and just build this MotoGP team.”